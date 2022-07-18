Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Drops By 36.6%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

