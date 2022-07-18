Biogen (BIIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY22 guidance at $14.25-16.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $217.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

