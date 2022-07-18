Biogen (BIIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY22 guidance at $14.25-16.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biogen Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $217.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
