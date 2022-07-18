StockNews.com Lowers Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $25.41 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at $402,459,994.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,138 shares of company stock worth $5,271,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after buying an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after buying an additional 101,910 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after buying an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after buying an additional 236,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

