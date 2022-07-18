Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Victory Capital Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Insider Activity at Victory Capital

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

