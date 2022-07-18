Analyzing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28% Tokyo Electron 21.80% 36.33% 26.06%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Tokyo Electron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 282.83 -$6.00 million N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion 2.75 $3.89 billion $6.21 12.57

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About Tokyo Electron

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.