Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,175 at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,430 ($17.01) to GBX 1,175 ($13.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 900 ($10.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,203.88 ($14.32).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 817.80 ($9.73) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,655.81 ($19.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 823.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1,460.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

