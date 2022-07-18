Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.64) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 385 ($4.58).

Shares of LON LGRS opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.61 ($3.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £199.54 million and a PE ratio of -483.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.50.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

