Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 4,900 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($58.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($77.31) to GBX 4,200 ($49.95) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.98) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($80.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,360 ($63.75).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,579 ($54.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market capitalization of £74.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 418.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($51.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,296.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,527.93.

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($63.87), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($48,667.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

