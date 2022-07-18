Barclays Cuts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 100

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.19) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.14) to GBX 170 ($2.02) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.93) to GBX 125 ($1.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 151 ($1.80).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 99.52 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.65 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4,976.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.08.

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.46), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($289,835.57). In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($14,153.19). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.46), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($289,835.57).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

