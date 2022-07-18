Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) PT Raised to GBX 790

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 790 ($9.40) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 422.50 ($5.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £401.05 million and a PE ratio of 435.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 452.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.33. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 401.91 ($4.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.34).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

