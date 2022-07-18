Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) PT Raised to GBX 790

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 790 ($9.40) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 422.50 ($5.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £401.05 million and a PE ratio of 435.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 452.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.33. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 401.91 ($4.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.34).
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
