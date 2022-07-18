Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$928.82 million and a PE ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.95.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$172.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.46%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

