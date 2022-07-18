Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCG. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

TSE:HCG opened at C$23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.49. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$23.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32.

Home Capital Group Cuts Dividend

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 5.7600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

