Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

