Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.22.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$21.75 and a one year high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.10.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

