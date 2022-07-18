Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$50.65

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AP.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$674,245. In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,245. Also, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,240.60.

AP.UN stock opened at C$32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$32.03 and a 1 year high of C$48.89.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

