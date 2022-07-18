Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives $336.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DETNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, July 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

Shares of DETNF opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.