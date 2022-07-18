Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of EOSE opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $19.17.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,921.25% and a negative return on equity of 317.81%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
