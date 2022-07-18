Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 608,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 197,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOSE opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,921.25% and a negative return on equity of 317.81%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.