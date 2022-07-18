Comparing Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 2.79 $92.79 million $2.42 9.86 Bank of the James Financial Group $40.39 million 1.44 $7.59 million $1.66 7.42

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 28.40% 12.85% 1.58% Bank of the James Financial Group 19.19% 11.47% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates through a network of 16 full-service offices, 2 limited-service offices, and 1 residential mortgage loan production office. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

