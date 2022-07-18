Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $2.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,563.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lordstown Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.