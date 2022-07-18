ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) vs. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Head-To-Head Comparison

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmunoGen and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $69.86 million 16.98 -$139.30 million ($0.60) -8.97 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$143.88 million ($4.00) -2.41

ImmunoGen has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phathom Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

87.5% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ImmunoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ImmunoGen and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -140.30% -82.39% -34.54% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -173.17% -76.63%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ImmunoGen and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 2 2 0 2.50 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 90.52%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 401.90%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

