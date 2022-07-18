Analysts Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) PT at GBX 78.67

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.67 ($0.94).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.94) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.95) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 73 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Stock Performance

AGR opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.80) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,118.33. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Assura Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Assura

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($139,227.40). In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($139,227.40). Also, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £497 ($591.10). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,369 shares of company stock worth $94,673.

About Assura

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.