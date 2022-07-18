Head to Head Analysis: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) versus Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verano and Origin Agritech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 0 5 0 3.00 Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verano presently has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 431.20%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verano and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Verano and Origin Agritech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 135.39 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -17.86 Origin Agritech $7.16 million 7.36 -$14.11 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than Verano.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats Verano on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. Its e-commerce activities are engaged in delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of these agricultural products via blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

