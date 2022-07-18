MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.83.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

