Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$27.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

