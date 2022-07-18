Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kikkoman from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

KIKOF opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

