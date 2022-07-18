Berenberg Bank Trims Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Target Price to GBX 240

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 240 ($2.85) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Ilika Price Performance
ILIKF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.
Ilika Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ilika (ILIKF)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.