Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($171.00) to €173.00 ($173.00) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cheuvreux lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.75.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $131.74 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $237.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.96.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

