Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Trading Down 9.7 %

OTCMKTS:HKTVY opened at $13.63 on Friday. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

