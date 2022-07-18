Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Trading Down 9.7 %
OTCMKTS:HKTVY opened at $13.63 on Friday. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile
