JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.51) to GBX 700 ($8.33) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.05) to GBX 450 ($5.35) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.78) to GBX 490 ($5.83) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.17) to GBX 805 ($9.57) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.38) to GBX 700 ($8.33) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $667.14.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $4.47 on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.