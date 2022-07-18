Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) PT Lowered to €44.00

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut Fuchs Petrolub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 1.0 %

FUPBY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.56. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Fuchs Petrolub Dividend Announcement

Fuchs Petrolub ( OTCMKTS:FUPBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter. Fuchs Petrolub had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 8.36%. Analysts anticipate that Fuchs Petrolub will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.1816 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Fuchs Petrolub’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.