Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) PT Lowered to €44.00

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Oddo Bhf cut Fuchs Petrolub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 1.0 %
FUPBY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.56. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.
Fuchs Petrolub Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.1816 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Fuchs Petrolub’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
