Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Target Price to €2.50

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.00 ($3.00) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.60) to €3.30 ($3.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of Elior Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elior Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

