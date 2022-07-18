Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.91) to GBX 326 ($3.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $10.18 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

