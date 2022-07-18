Berenberg Bank Trims E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Target Price to €12.50

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EONGY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.70.

E.On Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61.

E.On Dividend Announcement

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. E.On’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

