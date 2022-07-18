Barclays Trims ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Target Price to €17.80

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €18.20 ($18.20) to €17.80 ($17.80) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENGGY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.13.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

ENGGY stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.3814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

