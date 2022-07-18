Berenberg Bank Cuts Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target to €35.00

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.50) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Fluidra Stock Performance

Shares of FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Get Fluidra alerts:

About Fluidra

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.