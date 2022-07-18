Berenberg Bank Cuts Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target to €35.00

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.50) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Fluidra Stock Performance
Shares of FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.25.
About Fluidra
