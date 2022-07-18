Morgan Stanley Trims Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price to €60.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($63.66) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($75.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($52.70) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €50.50 ($50.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.17.

DPSGY stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

