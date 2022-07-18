Morgan Stanley Trims DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Target Price to 1,265.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DSV A/S from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC raised DSV A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised DSV A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,496.25.

DSV A/S Stock Up 2.2 %

DSV A/S stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

