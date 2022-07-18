Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Target Price to GBX 290

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.91) to GBX 326 ($3.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $10.18 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

