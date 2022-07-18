Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Down 25.7% in June

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 65,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 3.3 %

ITUB stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,296,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 514,314 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 341,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

