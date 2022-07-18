Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $1.75 on Monday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

