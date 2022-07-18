Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 376,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.2 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $117.41 and a one year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,737,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 123,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 45,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.