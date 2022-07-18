Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KAO Stock Up 1.5 %

KAOOY opened at $8.24 on Monday. KAO has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Get KAO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.