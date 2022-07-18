Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) & Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Critical Review

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archon and Cedar Fair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.34 billion 1.71 -$48.52 million ($0.48) -83.56

Archon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Archon and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.55%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Archon.

Volatility & Risk

Archon has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Archon and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair -1.86% N/A -0.72%

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Archon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13 amusement parks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

