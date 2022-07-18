Critical Review: Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) versus Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Starry Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Starry Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 227.59%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

This table compares Starry Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -143.92% 3.23% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.77% 13.61% 5.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starry Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $108.29 billion 0.94 $10.51 billion $2.94 9.60

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Volatility and Risk

Starry Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Starry Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, construction, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; credit card transaction settlement activities; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; billing and collection of charges for communications and other activities; design and development of systems; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

