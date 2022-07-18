ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) vs. Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Financial Survey

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hour Loop and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 3 6 1 0 1.80

ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $5.22, suggesting a potential upside of 250.48%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -19.51% -24.26% -14.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hour Loop and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.3% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.53 $4.78 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.47 -$361.00 million ($0.46) -3.24

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

