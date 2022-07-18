Reviewing Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% SCI Engineered Materials 8.96% 21.53% 13.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hyzon Motors and SCI Engineered Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 131.12 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -26.67 SCI Engineered Materials $13.45 million 0.85 $1.68 million $0.31 8.21

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCI Engineered Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyzon Motors and SCI Engineered Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus price target of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 229.10%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Hyzon Motors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About SCI Engineered Materials

(Get Rating)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.