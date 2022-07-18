Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) vs. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Critical Review

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 12.67 $95.72 million $0.88 25.28 Arbor Realty Trust $466.09 million 4.75 $339.30 million $2.13 6.49

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 42.54% 5.15% 3.25% Arbor Realty Trust 62.97% 17.90% 2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Arbor Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.69, suggesting a potential upside of 19.94%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.84%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

