Reviewing Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 15.84% 16.85% 7.48%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $8.89 billion 0.38 $917.71 million $0.32 19.50

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadscale Acquisition and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 hydroelectric plants, 30 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,957 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,638 km of transmission lines and 204,957 km of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

