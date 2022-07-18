The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) vs. Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Head-To-Head Review

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The OLB Group and Advantage Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $16.71 million 0.96 -$4.98 million ($0.56) -1.95 Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.37 $54.49 million $0.21 20.10

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -22.92% -18.58% -17.16% Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares The OLB Group and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The OLB Group and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25

Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.12%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats The OLB Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

(Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.