Critical Contrast: Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) versus Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zentek and Intrepid Potash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 809.10 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -20.73 Intrepid Potash $270.33 million 1.92 $249.83 million $20.73 1.84

Risk & Volatility

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrepid Potash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Zentek has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zentek and Intrepid Potash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intrepid Potash 1 1 1 0 2.00

Zentek presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.69%. Given Zentek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52% Intrepid Potash 91.93% 9.13% 7.65%

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Zentek on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company also offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion activities in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

